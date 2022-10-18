One of the SnyderVerse’s biggest critics continues to needle the DCEU fandom

SnyderVerse fans are riding high right now. After Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Warner Bros. seemed hellbent on putting everything Snyder had touched behind them, though as the years and months have passed, most of those decisions have been reversed.

First came the confirmation that Ben Affleck would return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, and this week we got the long-awaited confirmation that Henry Cavill will appear in Black Adam, together with rumors that Man of Steel 2 might finally happen.

All of this has left those who were adamant that Snyder’s era was over with egg on their faces. One of the most prolific was gossip-hound Grace Randolph, who (among many other tweets) confidently said in January that “Ben Affleck doesn’t WANT to come back”, that “Henry Cavill ain’t getting invited back”, that “you guys are hoping for something that is an impossibility”, and that “you gotta just move on”.

Well, that “impossibility” is now a reality, though Randolph has decided to simply claim she was actually right all along:

You #SnyderStans can say whatever you want, but Dwayne Johnson has proven ALL of my reporting to be correct Re #Superman



Until very recently suits 100% said no way



This new cameo was just filmed in September



ALL of which I REPORTED pic.twitter.com/E6JcNbH6uw — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 18, 2022

Randolph also went on to claim that Man of Steel 2 is by no means a done deal:

If you all love Henry Cavill as Superman that much, time to prove it https://t.co/PJ2okdu8sg — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 18, 2022

This article is to get you excited for #BlackAdam – plain & simple



It’s coming out on Friday – WB needs you to go



If you want #ManOfSteel2 you need to see #BlackAdam in theaters



It needs to at LEAST match #HobbsAndShaw’s opening of $60 million#ManOfSteel2 is NOT guaranteed pic.twitter.com/kJZS1pjU3n — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 18, 2022

Replies aren’t convinced, with many pointing out her history of claiming the exact opposite would happen:

Stop, u literally said "They are NOT coming back" u basically said give up and we didn't. So now that things sunny u telling us "give me props for being right" like whattt😂😭I still like u a lot but c'mon Grace — Kawhi&TheBatman (@Kawhidagoat1) October 18, 2022

Maybe admitting you might have goofed on this would be best:

🤣🤣🤣 “I told you so” , “as I told you” yet in January she stated he was Not Coming back whatsoever all of a sudden — Ayyy (@Ayyy34818971) October 18, 2022

The movie scoops game can be a rough ride at times:

Let’s be real: you stated that Affleck was never coming back and didn’t want to (yet he was casted for Aquaman 2 and apparently is having a blast), and also said Cavill was never coming back and it was on him (even though multiple sources stated false). You was wrong, suck it up. — Mario (@MarioJonesJr3) October 18, 2022

And many Snyder fans are still pressing for him to be able to finish his epic Justice League story, and after so many U-turns from Warner Bros that may not be a pipe dream anymore:

At times you did tell the fandom to give up. That it'll never happen, they were never coming back. And now they are. #snyderverse is far from restored, but it looks like they are listening to the fans. And we'll still push until #restorethesnyderverse is complete — Edwin Ayala (@OnTheRocks302) October 18, 2022

This petty squabbling doesn’t make anyone look good, so let’s just take solace in that Warner Bros. appears to be turning a corner with the departure of Walter Hamada, whose tenure at the studio has seen it lurch from one disaster to another.

Black Adam hits theaters on Friday.