‘Oppenheimer’ on the cusp of setting another record as the single most successful loser in box office history

There’s nothing wrong with finishing second behind an unstoppable box office freight train, especially when you’re an R-rated historical drama that runs for three hours. That being said, Oppenheimer is still setting plenty of its own records, regardless of Barbie powering in front when it comes to nothing but sheer earning power.

Following on from the success of Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan has now directed the two highest-grossing movies focusing on World War II that there’s ever been, and having recently crossed $650 million globally, it’s a lead that’s only going to continue being extended until it eventually hits digital and VOD following the lengthy theatrical-only window that was part of the filmmaker’s deal when signing on with Universal.

Image via Universal

In an even more unique accolade, Oppenheimer is also about to be crowned the most successful loser in the history of domestic multiplexes. At the time of writing, the biographical thriller is only $300,000 away from passing 2016’s animated sensation Sing to become the highest-grossing feature to never hit number one in the United States, having racked up $270 million and change so far.

Should it continue showing the legs it has done over the past three weeks, then it’s also in with a shot at becoming the top-earning movie ever made that never accomplished that feat, although you’ve got to put an asterisk next to that particular milestone when Chinese blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin hoovered up $902 million worldwide by virtue of almost 99.9 percent of its earnings hailing from local shores, and it never played in more than 20 theaters Stateside.