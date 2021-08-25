Original Candyman Star Tony Todd Praises Nia DaCosta’s Reboot

Tony Todd, who played Candyman in the original 1992 movie and its two sequels, praised the Candyman reboot by Nia DaCoasta that hits theaters on Friday, August 27th. Todd became an icon in the horror world through his repeated portrayals of the Candyman and his bees—and he’s excited for audiences to see the new reboot from Nia DaCosta, co-written with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

Todd was quoted by Heroic Hollywood as having nothing but good things to say about the new Candyman:

I carried this character for 30 years. It’s always been a fan favorite. But this year is off the chain.” Tony Todd quoted by Heroic Hollywood.

The actor will appear again and play a role in the new Candyman, though the details remain to be seen. The new film takes place in a rebuilt and gentrified Cabrini Green neighborhood of Chicago, where upwardly mobile millennials have replaced the public housing residents.

According to the promotional synopsis quoted in the same article, one of the new residents “unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

Perhaps Tony Todd steps out of this “complex past”