Oscar Isaac Reportedly Wants To Work With Ryan Reynolds In The MCU

Oscar Isaac has clearly impressed the Disney hierarchy over the last few years, and Marvel Studios’ parent company are looking to extend that working relationship by casting the former Star Wars alum as Moon Knight, although a certain section of fans seem to have taken issue with the decision, despite the vast majority giving it a definite thumbs up.

When the 41 year-old officially signs on the dotted line to suit up as Marc Spector’s alter ego, he’ll join a long list of names including Samuel L. Jackson, Benicio Del Toro, Lupita Nyong’o, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker, Paul Bettany, Natalie Portman and many more that have played major roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away.

It also marks another superhero notch on the actor’s belt after portraying the title character in X-Men: Apocalypse and swinging in for a brief voice cameo as Spider-Man 2099 in Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse. What exactly Marvel Studios have cooked up for Moon Knight, that we don’t yet know, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show was in the works, both of which were correct – that Isaac already has his sights set on working with one of the MCU’s other new additions.

According to our intel, the Ex Machina star is keen on collaborating with Ryan Reynolds in future projects whenever Deadpool actually gets around to making his debut in the franchise. Of course, the Merc with a Mouth and Moon Knight have faced off numerous times in the pages of Marvel Comics over the years, and should Oscar Isaac eventually get his wish, it would certainly be interesting to see the two recognizable stars sharing the screen while both playing masked superheroes that are experts in hand to hand combat.