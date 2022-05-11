Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s new movie to star Rosamund Pike

Emerald Fennell‘s new movie Saltburn will star Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike in the lead role. This will be Fennell’s second feature film following the Best Screenplay Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and there’s sure to be great anticipation regarding what direction the story will go in.

Deadline reported that Saltburn will be about a grand, aristocratic English family and filming is to start later this year. Not much else is known about the film, but Fennell does have her own relation to high society. Her sister, Coco Fennel, is a fashion designer, her father Theo Fennell is a jewelry designer, and her mother Louise Fennell is an accomplished author.

Fennell also played Camilla Rosemary Parker Bowles, the ex-girlfriend of Charles, Prince of Wales in seasons 3 and 4 in season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown. She met the real-life Camilla and posed for pictures with her, calling it a “delightful experience.”

Pike’s claim to fame is the bloody thriller Gone Girl in which she plays Amy, the glamorous yet complicated wife of author Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) in a seemingly blissful marriage until she goes missing. Nick becomes the prime suspect, but it’s revealed Amy has dark secrets of her own.

The two women pairing together for a movie makes a lot of sense. Fennell’s Promising Young Woman was dark, twisted, and smart, following Cassandra Thomas (Carey Mulligan), a woman living a double life and exacts revenge on men who wrong women. Pike has consistently played captivating women throughout her career, and her daring roles often have a sharp edge to them that garner attention.

Fennell was cast in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling, and Fennell is also set to write the Zatanna movie from DC Films about the Mistress of Magic herself.

Pike’s recent turn as Moraine in Amazon Prime Video’s the Wheel of Time has proven to be a triumph, and a season 2 has already been announced.