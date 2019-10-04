Paramount Still Hoping To Make Star Trek 4 With Chris Pine

Star Trek‘s currently enjoying a nice little resurgence. The second season of Discovery went over very well with viewers, fans are super pumped for the return of Picard in his own show, there are several different animated series in production and, in a delicious cherry on top of it all, Quentin Tarantino is said to be developing his own unique take on the franchise. But within all that, something still isn’t right.

We’re talking about Star Trek 4, of course, the third sequel to J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot which launched what’s since been termed the Kelvinverse. The relaunch of the classic Enterprise crew was headed up by Chris Pine’s Kirk and Zachary Quinto’s Spock and though its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, wasn’t quite as well received, it still took in about $470 million worldwide. But then things started to unravel.

2016’s Star Trek Beyond only managed to haul in $343 million globally on a $185 million budget. Still, Paramount announced that they’d be moving forward with Star Trek 4 and seemed pretty optimistic about the project, too. Until things stalled due to contract negotiations, that is. And with Pine said to have walked away from the bargaining table, along with Chris Hemsworth (who was set to have a role in the pic as well), the film quickly found itself stuck in development hell.

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any concrete updates on Star Trek 4 in some time, but apparently, Paramount is still looking to make it. And they’re hopeful that both Pine and Hemsworth will return.

Speaking to our sources – the same ones who informed us The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff back in March and that Marvel was planning a She-Hulk show well before it was announced – We Got This Covered has been told that the studio will re-open negotiations once Wonder Woman 1984 is out in theaters. So, in other words, talks will begin again next summer, given that the DCEU pic arrives on June 5th, 2020.

Of course, there’s nothing to say that things will 100% work out and Pine and Hemsworth will sign back on, but again, our sources say the studio is hopeful and at the very least, it’s nice to hear that the project hasn’t completely stalled. With any luck, all parties involved will find a way to settle the current dispute and Star Trek 4 will get back on track before long. Fingers crossed.