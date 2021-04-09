Tom Hardy Reportedly Being Eyed For A Return To Star Trek

We recently heard that Paramount is keen to continue bringing back classic villains from Star Trek past, following the Borg and Q featuring in Picard seasons 1 and 2. And Giant Freakin Robot is now reporting that one of the familiar foes the studio wants to see return is Tom Hardy’s Shinzon from 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

An evil Romulan clone of Jean-Luc Picard, Shinzon was one of Hardy’s first major roles in the business. It’s not exactly one of his best ever performances, but to be fair, Nemesis is generally considered among the weakest – if not the weakest – Trek films, so the Venom star doesn’t shoulder much of the blame for that. Having him return nowadays, though, now that he’s at the top of his game, would be thrilling to see.

According to GFR, this is just something that Paramount really wants to happen and it’s not like they’ve actually got Hardy to officially sign up just yet. Obviously, the British star is a very busy guy, so it’s hard to say whether he’d agree to do it. Especially as he may be reluctant to return to a role he played so long ago. But if a compelling fresh take on Shinzon is developed, maybe Paramount would be able to sway him into coming back.

As for where Hardy would return in the studio’s plans for the ever-expanding Star Trek universe, you’d have to imagine that he would factor into Picard season 3 and serve as the major adversary for the run, allowing him to face off against Patrick Stewart once again. Season 3 could be the end of the series, too, so getting Hardy on board would be a great way for it to go out with a bang. In the meantime, the second run is in production now and due on Paramount Plus next year.