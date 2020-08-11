Paramount Reportedly Wants To Make A Transformers: War For Cybertron Movie

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel show is in the works and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which were correct – Paramount is looking to develop a new Transformers movie based on Netflix series War for Cybertron. Supposedly, the company wants to produce a live-action film that would very much remain its own standalone project and not be connected to the in-development franchise reboot or anything else coming down the pipeline.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the source material – which is quite possible, as the Transformers mythos is incredibly dense and complex – War for Cybertron is a Netflix animated series based on Hasbro’s popular line of toys that first premiered in July 2020 after a short delay thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by Rooster Teeth in conjunction with both Allspark Animation and Polygon Pictures, this three-part series tells what should by now be the all too familiar story of two races of sentient robots – the Autobots and the Decepticons – fighting each other for control over their beloved and all-important home planet Cybertron.

Created by F.K. DeSanto and written by George Krstic, Gavin Hignight and Brandon M. Easton, the series is divided into three parts. The first of which, titled Siege, premiered on Netflix last month and was met with positive responses from fans and critics alike. The next two installments, meanwhile, titled Earthrise and Kingdom, will see the Transformers travel to our world and back again.

Netflix Reveals Two New Posters For Their Animated Transformers Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As of this moment, the studio is only said to be discussing the prospect of adapting the series and nothing has been given the green light just yet. However, they’ve seen how popular it’s proven to be amongst fans and would like to do a big budget live-action take on it. How closely it’d stick to the Netflix show is unclear, but we’re told it might make a few changes and would mostly focus on the first two chapters.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing a feature film adaptation of Transformers: War for Cybertron? Sound off down below and let us know.