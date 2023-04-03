Pedro Pascal is officially the Daddy of the Spider-Verse, and Marvel fans have thoughts

The Pedro Pascal fandom has conquered the Spider-Verse to the bafflement of some web-slinger fans.

Some fans were surprised by a post from the official Spider-Verse account that sent birthday wishes to The Last of Us star, acknowledging his status as internet daddy and featuring an artwork of him clad in a Spider-Man costume.

Some loved the concept. One fan playfully christened Pascal as Spider-Daddy.

Y’all are so real for this 😂



“THE Spider-Daddy” and don’t you forget it — Jay (@Jay_Zech) April 2, 2023

Others expressed a strong desire to see him in a Marvel movie.

god i hope pedro pascal gets into the mcu one day — 𝐻𝑜𝓅𝑒 ⭐️ (@AteBreakfas) April 2, 2023

Some fans felt pity for Pascal, suggesting his standing as internet daddy was a form of sexual objectification.

Pedro Pascal coming home after being sexualized all day pic.twitter.com/S6QM5Kcrdj — Giovanni (@AshyShephard) April 2, 2023

Yet another fan remembered Pascal’s delight at his internet fandom and his amiable embrace of his daddy status.

The man, the myth, the legend himself pic.twitter.com/lvp6B0UfX8 — Space Lions #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 🦋Stone Ocean spoilers🦋 (@SpaceLions39) April 2, 2023

When the internet confers ‘Daddy’ status upon an actor, it does so in the spirit of fun and celebration. Two of the most popular internet daddies, Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac, enjoy the joke and have consented to fans using the term. Recently, in the internet Daddy wars, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has found himself in the running for Pascal’s crown. However, his position on his status as aqua papi is unclear.

The Spider-Verse account also posts similar drawings of celebrities wearing a Spider-Man get-up under the hashtag #Spidersona. Here is one of basketball great Steph Curry.

Meanwhile in another dimension… we imagined some of our favorite people in the Spider Society. Make room for the MVP, @StephenCurry30. 🏀🕸 pic.twitter.com/lILYihL41i — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 30, 2023

Music legend Beyoncé also received the #Spidersona treatment.

The account also featured Son Heung-Min in the #Spidersona hashtag.

Big goals for our Spider Society team with this custom #Spidersona. ⚽️ See you on the field, @Sonny7. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/YyZjgptduZ — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) March 30, 2023

Fear not, Spidey fans, Pedro Pascal hasn’t taken over the Spidey Verse. The internet’s daddy of all daddies was merely receiving a bit of birthday love. As far as we know, there’s no draft for a script of Spider-Man in mid-life in the works… yet.