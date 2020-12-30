Pedro Pascal’s New Film Is The #1 Movie On Netflix Right Now

December has been a crazy month for Pedro Pascal, as the actor has had three major projects in the spotlight recently, each of which has become the hottest title on their respective platform. The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped up on Disney Plus a couple of weeks ago, after breaking the internet a bunch of times, and then he starred as the villain in Wonder Woman 1984, which enjoyed a global theatrical release and went up on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Now, his latest project has dropped on Netflix and has shot right to the top of the chart.

According to the latest stats on FlixPatrol, We Can Be Heroes is the most popular movie on the platform as of today. The family superhero adventure comes from director Robert Rodriguez and follows in the vein of his fondly remembered children’s movies of the early 2000s like Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. In fact, those two costumed crusaders appear in this new flick as adults, with Taylor Dooley reprising her role from the 2005 film.

First Images Revealed From Robert Rodriguez's Netflix Superhero Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We Can Be Heroes follows a bunch of superhero kids who have to step up and save the world when their superpowered parents are abducted by invading aliens. The young cast includes YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken and Hala Finley, while the grown-up talent features many famous faces like Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater and, yes, Pedro Pascal, who plays Marcus Moreno, father to Gosselin’s main character Missy.

The movie hit Netflix on December 25th, though its release was slightly drowned out by the hype around WW84. Now that most folks have already seen that, though, We Can Be Heroes is getting its due and is sitting pretty as the #1 most viewed title on the streaming giant today, beating out the Black Mirror-esque Death to 2020 (#2) and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky (#3). Clearly, then, it’s Pedro Pascal’s world at the moment and we’re just living in it.