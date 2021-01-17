Peter Parker And MJ Catch Up In New Spider-Man 3 Set Photos

Plot details for Spider-Man 3 are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being, but no big budget production is safe from the wrath of the sneaky set photo. There’ve been plenty of images making their way online, but so far, none of them have revealed anything that could be described as a major development.

We’ve heard that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus have both finished shooting their scenes, but the veracity of those reports has yet to be confirmed, while we haven’t even caught a glimpse of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, the only one of the innumerable rumored returnees that’s actually been announced as part of the cast.

The latest pictures show Tom Holland’s Peter Parker visiting Zendaya’s MJ at work during a snowy afternoon, which instantly poses plenty of questions about when it could potentially take place, as you can see below.

🚨 Zendaya e Tom Holland durante as gravações de #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/xSEPIZB56S — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 17, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland film scenes for #SpiderMan3 – see the set pics! https://t.co/HI2MOvIgVn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 17, 2021

Having had his secret identity revealed to the world at the end of Far From Home, it isn’t as though Peter would be able to go strolling around the streets of New York City without a care in the world. As innocuous as these images appear to be on the surface, then, they could take place towards the end of the threequel when his name’s been cleared with a little help from his multiversal friends, or it could be an entirely different reality altogether.

We were promised our first look at Spider-Man 3 last month, which obviously didn’t happen. There are still ten months to go until release, of course, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe set for a record year in terms of new content, don’t rule out some footage arriving in the not too distant future.