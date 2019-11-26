Now that Hugh Jackman’s time as Wolverine has come to an end, the Internet has been pitching their ideas for who they think should take over the iconic role once the character enters the MCU. Big-time actors like Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Charlie Hunnam, Daniel Radcliffe, Dacre Montgomery, Tom Hardy, Kit Harington, Taron Egerton and more have all been thrown around, but lately, there’s an unexpected name that’s been making the rounds on the web: Danny DeVito.

A recent online petition is imploring the studio to make the beloved performer the next Marvel icon. As of right now, the entreaty has garnered over 49,000 signatures. This is roughly a thousand short of the creator’s goal and while obviously nothing will happen once it reaches that total, it’ll still be an impressive feat nonetheless.

The man behind this petition claims that DeVito makes sense for various reasons. While some might laugh at the short-statured actor portraying the superhero, the author argues that his height is much closer to the comic books’ portrayal of Wolverine. DeVito is 4’10” and Wolverine is supposed to be 5’3″. Jackman, on the other hand, is over 6 feet tall, as are many of the other actors mentioned above.

Not only that, but the star has taken on similar roles in the past. It’s impossible to forget his turn as the Penguin in Batman Returns, as well as his performance as the Trash Man in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Both those gigs show that he knows his way around a comic book character and can fight with the best of them.

Then again, at 75-years-old, it’s not exactly like Danny DeVito has age on his side and Marvel is reportedly looking for actors younger than Jackman for the next Wolverine. But hey, if you’re into the idea, be sure to sign the petition via the link below regardless and show your support.