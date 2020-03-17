Petition To Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Nearing 400K Signatures

It seems that fans really don’t want to see Amber Heard reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, and nearly 400,000 people have signed the appeal to have Warner Bros. remove her from the sequel to James Wan’s movie.

Things haven’t been looking particularly good for the London Fields star ever since an audio clip irretrievably exposed her for getting physically violent with her former husband Johnny Depp. In fact, their messy and public court battle recently went through many surprising developments when the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit to clear his name. People are now asking for justice and want to see Heard go through the same kind of blacklisting that Depp had to endure when his name was brandished with a stigma of shame for allegedly abusing his ex-partner.

As such, hordes of fans have been campaigning online for the past couple of weeks to remove the actress from Aquaman 2, making note of the fact that despite the #MeToo movement and its implications, men can be victims of emotional or physical abuse, too. Consequently, WB and DC Entertainment shouldn’t, in their own words, “glamorize a domestic abuser.”

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As of now, more than 390,000 people have signed the petition. While the goal was originally set at 300,000 signatures, the new developments have given this appeal a significant boost and currently, the goal is to reach 500,000.

The ongoing legal battle has even managed to rope in several other celebrities who were somehow affiliated with the former couple, but it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. decides to remove Heard from the sequel to their highly successful movie. Up to this point, we’ve heard contradicting reports, but if this online petition continues to gain momentum, the studio might have to address this complaint or risk a controversial promotional campaign or premiere for Aquaman 2.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the actress fired? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.