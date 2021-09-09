Poison Ivy Could Reportedly Be Next In Line For An HBO Max Movie

If you’re a lesser-known DC Comics character, but Warner Bros. doesn’t have faith in you to headline a theatrical release, fear not; HBO Max is here to give what casual audiences would regard as B-tier superheroes and villains the platform to take center stage in their own feature-length adventures.

So far, we’ve got Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helming Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, Jurnee Smollett’s Dinah Lance getting her own Birds of Prey spinoff in Black Canary, and Angel Manuel Soto is overseeing Blue Beetle with Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes. This will only be the tip of the iceberg, with DC Films president Walter Hamada outlining that he’s got big plans in store for HBO Max’s lineup of streaming exclusives.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Poison Ivy could be next in line for the HBO Max treatment, news that would no doubt go down a storm with fans were the project to get an official green light.

Margot Robbie has admitted on numerous occasions that she’s constantly pestering the studio to bring Pamela Isley into live-action, and with Harley Quinn’s immediate future up in the air following The Suicide Squad, a solo outing on WarnerMedia’s in-house platform would be a more than acceptable substitute. It’s early days, though, but a standalone Poison Ivy origin story/solo film has plenty of potential, and it would be very much welcomed by her legion of supporters.