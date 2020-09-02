Netflix’s hot summer streak has quickly transformed into an autumn of minor discontent, with the streaming service facing backlash from subscribers for canceling popular shows that had already been renewed, axing a fan favorite that had recently wrapped up a second season and ditching a sitcom that nobody watched, while they found themselves forced into apologizing after the marketing team made a huge blunder with the controversial first poster for French coming-of-age drama Cuties.

Recent furor aside, though, 2020 has already been one of Netflix’s best-ever years for original content with viewers being spoiled by the eclectic likes of Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard, Warrior Nun, Cursed, Project Power and the return of The Umbrella Academy, all of which won strong praise from critics and rocketed towards the very top of the Top 10 most-watched list.

However, there’s still a long way to go until the end of the year, and Netflix look to be entering their own awards season, with a series of high-profile dramas on their way to a screen near you from some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the business. One of the most hotly-anticipated titles is star-studded psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, and a phenomenal new poster for the upcoming release has arrived online today, which you can check out below.

The first trailer made it clear that The Devil All the Time will be far from an easy watch, although it looks to be an incredibly gripping and tension-fuelled experience that appeals directly to the more mature audiences that will be keen to check it out, especially when it boasts a stacked cast that includes Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson.