Power Rangers Reboot Will Reportedly Introduce A Fan Favorite Villain

Even though the movie failed to even reach $150 million at the global box office, ending Lionsgate’s initial plans to build an entire cinematic universe at the first hurdle, the hundreds of millions of dollars that 2017’s Power Rangers made in merchandise and toy sales virtually guaranteed that the property wasn’t going to be abandoned when it still had so much earning potential.

After Hasbro acquired the entire Power Rangers brand in a half-billion dollar deal the following year, another reboot was announced, with the company setting the project up at Paramount, presumably in an attempt to replicate the success of the Transformers franchise that the two had previously collaborated on.

The latest rebranding for the series is set to pretend like the last movie never happened at all, with The End of the F**king World and I Am Not Okay With This co-creator Jonathan Entwistle rumored to be directing a nostalgia-driven Power Rangers with a heavy focus on time travel and revisiting the various eras that we’ve seen throughout the TV show’s decades-long run.

Power Rangers Gallery 1 of 43

Click to skip



















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While there’s no official news on casting as of yet, we’ve started to learn a little bit about the plot and some of the villains and it seems that the latest reboot may have decided on an antagonist that longtime fans know very well. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted, Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, all of which were correct.

From what we understand, Scorpina will be introduced in Power Rangers, with the character being teased throughout the film before being established as the main villain in the sequel. Of course, one of the highlights of the last movie was Elizabeth Banks’ Rita Repulsa, with the actress seemingly the only person aware of how ridiculous the whole thing was and tailoring her performance as such. Hopefully, then, this new reboot gives another fan-favorite villain their due and makes the most of the classic antagonist.