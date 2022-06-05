‘Predator’ fans blown away by the ‘Prey’ trailer that definitely didn’t leak online

For the last 35 years, the Predator franchise has been struggling to cement an identity, so the most obvious course of action for the next chapter in the long-running sci-fi saga was to take things as far back to basics as possible. That day comes on August 5, when hotly-anticipated prequel Prey premieres on Hulu.

Since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his band of manly men first encountered the titular trophy hunter in John McTiernan’s classic, the series has been in a perpetual state of reinvention. A direct sequel did arrive three years later, but since then we’ve seen two crossovers with Alien, Nimrod Antal’s standalone Predators, and Shane Black’s legacy continuation The Predator, none of which caught on in the way 20th Century Fox were hoping.

Disney now has the rights, and any concerns over the Mouse House being in charge of a beloved R-rated property were alleviated somewhat when the first brief teaser for Dan Trachtenberg’s latest landed last month. However, the full-length version has illicitly appeared ahead of schedule, with fans sharing their thoughts before the wide-ranging takedowns emerged.

Trailer for the new Predator movie #PREY has leaked online… AND WOW!! Movie looks like the return to form I was hoping for with this franchise!! VERY EXCITED🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Bb0BhNEALc — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 4, 2022

What a wild look for the Predator in #Prey. This new trailer looks brutally awesome @DannyTRS ! Can't wait for this and @edbrisson 's new comic! pic.twitter.com/sW7emzpbW9 — Voodoo Magic (AJ) (@FnVoodooMagic) June 4, 2022

That #Prey trailer makes some…choices. Still rooting for it! — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) June 4, 2022

Omg the trailer to Prey. Are we finally getting a good Predator sequel? — Living in Third Person (@living_third) June 5, 2022

I am so fucking glad Prey looks damn good. Like holy shit, that leaked Trailer is really fucking good. Intense action, a lead that actually makes mistakes, fucks up & has flaws so there's stakes and GODDAMN what an intense Predator design. I'm sold, I have to see this movie. — SomecallmePrivate 🔞 (@SomecallmePriv) June 5, 2022

The leaked PREY trailer looks cool – it includes a scene of Native Americans tracking a bear, which was a scene in my outline. Just a coincidence, of course, but crazy nonetheless. I'd prefer it were subtitled though. https://t.co/xIh0Zr84KI — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) June 5, 2022

I wish I didn't see the new prey trailer, because it looked soo good. My love for the predator franchise is too great. — Hoe_sayy (@KingofObliviion) June 4, 2022

The new “Predator” movie titled #Prey looks amazing! It Looks like they’ve Kept it simple and feels like it’s gone back to what the original was. He looks fucking awesome! Can’t wait! But wish the trailer didn’t leak online tho that’s alway a bummer. #predator #hulu pic.twitter.com/8FOSLRWbw8 — Logan Burns (@LOGAN_BURNS_) June 5, 2022

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning knows what it’s like to see a debut trailer leak ahead of time, with Paramount acting swiftly by uploading the official version shortly afterwards. Presumably, we can expect something similar to happen now that the internet has caught wind of the Prey footage, and the reactions would indicate that the hype is real.

No Predator film has ever come close to recapturing the magic of Arnie’s opener, but there’s a rising belief that Prey might just have what it takes.