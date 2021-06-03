Wedding Crashers 2 Reportedly In Development For HBO Max

After much hopeful talk from some of the major players, it looks as though Wedding Crashers 2 is officially a go, with the caveat that the sequel to the hit 2005 comedy will be heading exclusively to HBO Max, potentially becoming the latest high profile Warner Bros. project going to streaming following the recent announcements that Evil Dead Rise and Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl will be skipping theaters.

A new production listing has cameras on Wedding Crashers 2 down to start rolling as soon as this coming August, with director David Dobkin slated to return alongside stars Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams. The script will hail from Evan Susser, who has a decent background in penning broad studio-sponsored comedies having written Charlie Day and Ice Cube’s Fist Fight, as well as acting as an executive story editor on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and you can check out the listing below.

We brought you the news back in April that the second installment for the titular pair of nuptial disruptors had entered active development, and things look to have progressed at a rapid rate if production is ready to get underway in just a couple of months. Dobkin and Vaughn had hardly been shy in revealing both their desires to team up again and potential story details, and it looks as though gaps have opened up in everyone’s respective schedules to finally make it a reality.

The first outing was a massive success after earning $288 million at the box office on a $40 million budget, and while long-delayed comedy sequels are a tough nut to crack and regularly live to disappoint, at least Wedding Crashers 2 won’t be concerned about theatrical revenue.