Professor X Will Reportedly Make His MCU Debut In [SPOILERS]

When Patrick Stewart recently revealed that he’d sat down with Kevin Feige and one of the many topics of conversation that came up was the X-Men’s Charles Xavier, plenty of ears pricked up. Of course, Marvel takes a lot of meetings with a lot of actors and most of them amount to nothing, but Stewart was an integral part of Fox’s superhero franchise for two decades, and we’ve already met our first MCU mutant.

The introduction of Evan Peters’ Quicksilver in WandaVision was a huge bombshell, one that rewrote the rules of what’s possible in the future. Whether or not he’s the son of Magneto who debuted at another studio remains the subject of intense speculation, but at the very least, a precedent has been set.

Indeed, if the multiverse is handled correctly and doesn’t become a storytelling crutch, then literally anything is possible in the MCU, with the latest report claiming that Professor X could make his debut as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although there’s no word on if it would be Stewart reprising the role or someone else.

Not only that, but it’s also claimed that Namor and Reed Richards will be introduced into the mix as well to set the stage for the Illuminati, which would no doubt be a game changer in an already pivotal movie should it end up happening. As is the case with any multiversal sequel, dozens of names have been rumored in conjunction with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it’ll be a while yet before the facts can be definitively separated from the fiction, but with the X-Men reboot in the pipeline, it’s only a matter of time before we see Professor X again.