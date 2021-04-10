Project Power 2 Will Reportedly Lay The Ground For A Cinematic Universe

Last year was the biggest ever for Netflix in terms of the success enjoyed by the platform’s lineup of original movies, with seven of the ten most-watched in-house titles of all-time being released between March and December. The majority of them also scored solid reviews and set themselves up for multiple sequels, including original superhero story Project Power.

Fans were demanding a second installment almost as soon as the credits faded to black, and there’s no shortage of potential in the premise. A pill that gives people superpowers for five minutes at a time that remain undefined until the effects kick in is ripe for further exploration, especially when it’s largely tied to the black market and there are almost unlimited abilities that can be brought to life.

Writer Mattson Tomlin has already teased the directions that Project Power could head in the future, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would be returning to Star Wars long before his cameo in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale sent the internet into meltdown – that Netflix is planning an entire cinematic universe for the property, which the sequel will lay the ground for and set up.

We don’t have any further details than that, but if Extraction can get its own shared mythology, then there’s no reason Project Power can’t as well. There’s definitely plenty of mileage in the core concept, and it’s not as if the selling of illicit drugs is a problem contained to one area of the world, so technically there could be all sorts of spinoffs dotted around the globe, and that’s without mentioning the rumors making the rounds last year that said an episodic series may also be in the works in addition to the continued adventures of Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback’s leads.