A Quiet Place Part III Reportedly Moving Ahead At Paramount

Even after being delayed by an entire year and releasing into theaters when the Coronavirus pandemic is still a very real concern, A Quiet Place Part II has nonetheless managed to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor to become a global smash hit.

Before Fast & Furious 9 came along and snatched the crown, John Krasinski’s horror sequel boasted the biggest opening weekend of the COVID-19 era thanks to an impressive $48 million debut. It might be gearing up to start streaming on Paramount+ already, just 45 days after premiering theatrically, but A Quiet Place Part II‘s box office haul is currently in excess of $250 million, so the franchise is in rude health.

A spinoff is in the works, with Midnight Special‘s Jeff Nichols set to write and direct the next chapter in the saga that’s already locked in for a March 2023 bow, while Emily Blunt has already teased that there’s plenty of ideas being kicked around between the actress and her husband as to where things go from here.

We’re all expecting A Quiet Place Part III to be a formality at this stage, but a new rumor is claiming that it’s already been given the green light by Paramount. Admittedly, the information comes from an unverified Twitter account with less than 30 followers, but it wouldn’t exactly be a shock to hear the studio had placed the project into active development.

Whenever it does happen, A Quiet Place Part III will likely be coming after the spinoff, with Krasinski set to write, direct, produce and star in high concept fantasy comedy Imaginary Friends opposite Ryan Reynolds up next, which is penciled in to hit theaters in November 2023.