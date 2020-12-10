Rachel McAdams Returning For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Cameras started rolling on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last month at Pinewood Studios in England, but leading man Benedict Cumberbatch has yet to show up to the set, as he’s currently occupied in Atlanta filming fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Spider-Man 3.

Elizabeth Olsen has started work on Sam Raimi’s comic blockbuster, though, having jetted across the Atlantic from Marvel Studios’ Georgia home base almost as soon as she finished WandaVision, while the only other new addition to the cast announced so far is The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez, who many are speculating will play America Chavez.

Meanwhile, returning faces Benedict Wong and Chiwitel Ejiofor signed on for Multiverse of Madness months ago, but there’s been constant speculation about the potential involvement of Rachel McAdams. The actress didn’t get a great deal to do in the first movie as the painfully one-dimensional and underwritten love interest Christine Palmer, leading to rumors that she wouldn’t be back for the follow-up.

Loki Returns In Epic Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, the Mean Girls star has now officially signed on the dotted line (just like We Got This Covered first told you she would earlier this year) for the Sorcerer Supreme’s long awaited second outing, and hopefully she’ll have a much more substantial and interesting arc this time around. Of course, almost every past and present Marvel actor under the sun has been linked with the film already, with the title making it abundantly clear that nothing is off limits.

After all, we’ve recently seen the cast of Spider-Man 3 swell to epic proportions now that the MCU is diving headfirst into alternate realities, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is poised to double down on the chaos that comes with completely reinventing the storytelling possibilities in the world’s biggest franchise.