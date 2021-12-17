Rachel Zegler gives hilarious retort to ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ rumor

Rachel Zegler is taking to social media to dish out a dose of some dry humor — in response to a rumor regarding her role in the forthcoming DC superhero romp Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

This all comes after the Twitter account @bigscreenleaks made a post saying they heard Zegler “is REALLY good in @ShazamFuryOfTheGods.”

Rather than making a sincere reply, Zegler responded as if she was a member of the fandom speculating on the movie as well, writing simply, “big if true.”

big if true https://t.co/b6QDGacp2d — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) December 17, 2021

The film is reportedly in post-production, according to IMDb, and isn’t expected to hit theaters until 2023, so it’s unclear how reports about Zegler’s performance are already making the rounds on the rumor mill, a point of fact the actor was likely satirizing. On the other hand, perhaps people involved in the production itself were leveling praise at the actor, you never know.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the filmmakers behind the 2019 hit Shazam! were lobbing compliments in Zegler’s direction since her star-making performance in her debut film West Side Story, released earlier this month, was praised by many as a highlight of the much-lauded Steven Spielberg-helmed musical remake.

Though we don’t know a whole heck of a lot about Zegler’s role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, co-star Helen Mirren recently let it slip that Zegler’s role will be that of a goddess character, an unnamed antagonist who is the daughter of Atlas, alongside Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso.