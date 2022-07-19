Zack Snyder’s Justice League star Ray Fisher is getting into the weeds with Rolling Stone for an article about the 2021 superhero film that paints a disparaging picture of Snyder, to the point that Fisher and the publication are publicly swapping screen-grabbed email exchanges on Twitter.

We Got This Covered previously reported that Rolling Stones editor Noah Shachtman shut down allegations from Fisher that the publication did not reach out to the actor, but nevertheless claimed in the article: “Ray Fisher declined comment to Rolling Stone.”

Shachtman shared a screengrab of an email apparently sent to Fisher’s reps by the article’s author asking him to comment for the article, with one of the emails even stating they were reaching out after the “deadline passed.”

Fisher has now responded to Rolling Stone‘s rebuttal, taking particular issue with the last part of the email, regarding deadlines:

“Nice try, but you cropped out the part of those emails where [Rolling Stone senior writer Tatiana Siegel] switched deadlines on my team[.] Trying to spin half-furnished emails into a ‘gotcha’ will get you nowhere[, Noah Shachtman. Rolling Stone,] please rein in your employees. This is embarrassing and amateurish.”

Nice try, but you cropped out the part of those emails where @TatianaSiegel27 switched deadlines on my team



In all fairness to Siegel, the screengrabs Fisher shared seem to indicate that the article author’s original deadline was 6 p.m. on July 18, but that she later claimed the deadline was 5 p.m. that same day — a mere hour apart — which, for all we know, could’ve been a simple clerical error on her part. However, the fact that Shachtman seemingly clipped off that part of the email with the contradictory deadlines is certainly a fair criticism, to be sure. Time will tell if the fans will actually side with Fisher in this case, since he’s clearly shown to have received the emails from Rolling Stone, which somewhat contradicts his initial claim that they never reached out, regardless of the deadline issue.

The Rolling Stone article in question pointed to an internal WarnerMedia report that concluded 13 percent of Twitter accounts advocating to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut were bots, and that Snyder himself would sometimes “weaponize” his fandom on social media.

As for Fisher, he’s long made claims that director Joss Whedon was abusive on the set of reshoots for the 2017 version of Justice League, which was seemingly backed up by co-star Gal Gadot. Fisher also claimed such behavior was enabled by higher-ups at Warner Bros.