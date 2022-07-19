More Snyder Cut drama as Rolling Stone issues receipts to Ray Fisher

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is proving to be the film that just won’t stop generating drama, despite the bulk of it being filmed more than half a decade ago, with the latest example being a major publication’s rebuttal to one of the actors in the film who took issue with an article they published about the movie.

We Got This Covered previously reported that Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2021 film released on HBO Max, made a Twitter post Tuesday claiming he was never contacted by Rolling Stone about an article they published about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, despite the article saying “Ray Fisher declined comment to Rolling Stone.”

Now, Noah Shachtman, the blue-checkmark-verified editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone, has made a response to Fisher, sharing a screenshot of what he called “one of several emails [Rolling Stone] sent to [Ray Fisher’s] reps.”

In the email, the article’s author, Tatiana Siegel, appears to have reached out multiple times to a recipient whose email is blocked out in the screengrab.

“Checking in one last time since 5 PM deadline passed. This story is posting tonight. If I don’t get something back from you soon, I will have to say Fisher declined comment. Let me know. Thanks,” the email reads.

In a previously sent email within that same screengrab, Siegel appears to ask Fisher’s reps, based on reports from “sources,” whether he “worked in tandem with Zack Snyder to weaponize the SnyderCut fandom” in order for Fisher to “get what he wanted from Warner Bros.”

The screengrab and tweet by Shachtman was in response to Fisher calling the Rolling Stone article “rumor-mill reporting” that was “offensive, dangerous, and willfully evasive of fact” based on the fact that the actor claimed the publication never reached out to him.

The crux of the Rolling Stone article, which you can read here, centered around how a WarnerMedia report found that 13 percent of Twitter accounts advocating to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut were found to be bots and that Snyder made threats to utilize his fanbase to drag executives on social media if they did not agree to remove two producers’ names from the credits of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Fisher has previously been vocal about allegations of abusive behavior from Joss Whedon, the director who helmed reshoots and released his own version of Justice League back in 2017, a claim that has been backed up by Justice League co-star and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot. Fisher also claimed Whedon’s behavior was partially enabled by the higher-ups at Warner Bros. at the time.