Ray Fisher Still In Talks For The Flash Despite Battle With Warner Bros.

After spending years stuck in development hell, now that The Flash has finally settled on a director and things are starting to heat up, the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut is shaping up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book movies on the horizon. Star Ezra Miller is reportedly safe for now after there were rumors he could be fired following his recent transgressions, but the title character isn’t even the most exciting part of the movie.

That honor falls to both versions of Batman that are set to feature in prominent supporting roles, as the DCEU goes all-in on the multiverse. Not only is Michael Keaton suiting up for the first time in nearly 30 years, but Ben Affleck will also return as the Dark Knight to provide the connective tissue that grounds The Flash in the main timeline before Barry Allen’s ensuing adventure opens up the idea of alternate realities.

Buried in among these huge reveals was the quiet confirmation that Ray Fisher would be back as Cyborg for the first time since Justice League, when many thought the actor’s time as part of the franchise was over. However, following the 32 year-old’s very public accusations pointed in the direction of Joss Whedon, there were reports that he could still end up being dropped.

Warner Bros. have officially denied Fisher’s claims after launching an in-house investigation, but for the time being, he reportedly remains in negotiations for The Flash. Should the battle between star and studio get messier from here then there’s every chance that things could change, but at the moment, Cyborg is still set to play a part in the story, which has been the plan since the movie was first announced in October 2014.