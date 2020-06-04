Ray Fisher’s Cyborg Rumored To Return For Flash Movie

Not long ago, it looked like we’d never see Cyborg in the DCEU again, but the news of Zack Snyder’s Justice League being on the way has been followed by a bunch of additional reports and rumors saying that it could lead to Ray Fisher’s unexpected return to the franchise. Case in point, this new claim that he may turn up in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie.

While a Cyborg solo film was put on ice years back, a vehicle for the Scarlet Speedster has managed to power ahead, despite numerous false starts, and it’s now due to start shooting once Hollywood pulls itself together after the pandemic. What’s more is that according to insider Daniel Richtman, Cyborg could have some sort of role in the production, with Fisher’s Victor Stone apparently turning up to help out his fellow Leaguer, Barry Allen.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Cyborg was attached to the project back when Rick Famuyiwa was still set to helm and it was more directly tied into the DCEU. So, there’s a chance this information is out of date and actually refers to that version of the storyline. That said, The Flash has sort of gone full circle since then, so Warner Bros. may be revisiting those earlier ideas. For instance, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley chucked out the plans to adapt Flashpoint when they briefly took the reins. Now that Andy Muschietti’s in the director’s chair, however, Flashpoint is back in the game.

We were originally told that Vic and Barry would have a special bond in Justice League, which wasn’t really evident in the theatrical version, but fingers crossed they’ll have some camaraderie in Snyder’s cut. Remember, Miller’s Barry name-checked Cyborg in his “Crisis on Infinite Earths” cameo, which could be significant. It’s at least indicative of a continuing friendship between the pair.

Tell us, though, who wants to see Cyborg in The Flash movie? Speed on over to the comments and share your opinions.