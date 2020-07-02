Every New Release On Netflix, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max Today
The first of the month is always a big one for any streaming service and July is no different in that regard. The big four – that’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max – all brought their A-games today, delivering hundreds of new titles between them comprising movies and TV shows from all different decades, genres and backgrounds.
Indeed, no matter which one you subscribe to, you’re in for a treat today as there’s a plethora of fresh content on each platform to dig through and in case you wanted to check it all out in one handy list, we’ve got just that for you down below. Yes, starting with Netflix, below you’ll find every new release for July 1st across all of the aforementioned streaming services.
Ready to dive in?
Netflix
#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Thousand Words (2012)
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Airplane! (1980)
Ali (2001)
Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cloud Atlas (2012)
David Foster: Off the Record (2019)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Delta Farce (2007)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Double Platinum (1999)
Elf (2003)
Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
Frida (2002)
Heist (2015)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
Kangaroo Jack (2003)
Knockaround Guys (2001)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Mean Streets (1973)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Patriots Day (2016)
Pek Yak?nda (2014)
Poltergeist (1982)
Quest for Camelot (1998)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Shaft (1971)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Spaceballs (1987)
Splice (2009)
Stand and Deliver (1988)
Stardust (2007)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Swordfish (2001)
The Art of War (2000)
The Clique (2008)
The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
The F**k-It List (2019)
The Firm (1993)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Silence of Others (2018)
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
The Town (2010)
The Witches (1990)
This Christmas (2007)
Total Recall (1990)
Under the Riccione Sun (2020) Netflix Original
Winchester (2018)
21 Again (Season 1)
A Touch of Green (Season 1)
Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) Netflix Original
Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)
Deadwind (Season 2) Netflix Original
Kingdom (Season 1)
RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)
Say I Do (Season 1) Netflix Original
Single Wives (Season 1)
Trotro (Season 1)
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 1) Netflix Original
Hulu
000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin’ (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil’s Candy (2017)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise’s Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet’s Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)
HBO Max
Absolute Power, 1997
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Angus, 1995
August Rush, 2007
The Bachelor, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Beerfest, 2006
The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Bishop’s Wife ,The, 1947
Blade 2, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Work , 2002
Born to Be Wild, 1995
Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Clara’s Heart, 1988
The Conjuring, 2013
Cop Out, 2010
Creepshow, 1982
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
The Gauntlet, 1977
Get Smart, 2008
Good Girls Get High, 2019
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Green Pastures, The, 1936
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
In Time, 2011 (HBO)
Inkheart, 2009
Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
J. Edgar, 2011
Jack Frost, 1998
Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Q, 2002 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Last Samurai, The, 2003
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Little Big League, 1994
Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
Little Nicky, 2000
The Longest Yard, 2005
Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
Mars Attacks, 1996
Megamind, 2010
Message In A Bottle, 1999
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Money Talks, 1997
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Munich, 2005 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
Nancy Drew, 2007
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then, 1995
Orphan, 2009
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
The Polar Express, 2004
Pop Star, 2005
Power, 1986
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
Rich and Famous, 1981
Right Stuff, The, 1983
Rumor Has It, 2005
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
Something to Talk About , 1995
Space Jam, 1996
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Stay, 2005 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Superman II, 1981
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Sweet November, 2001
Take the Lead, 2006
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
Tequila Sunrise, 1988
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
Troy, 2004
True Crime, 1999
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
Women, The, 2008
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Prime Video
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
And there you have it. An exhaustive list if we ever did see one, encompassing a whole range of films and TV shows that truly represent every genre out there. It probably goes without saying, too, that no matter which service(s) you subscribe to, you’ll find enough to keep you busy for a while.
In terms of highlights, though, well, Netflix has a nice Johnny Depp double header in Sleepy Hollow and Donnie Brasco, while Tom Hanks fans can get a double dose of the actor as well thanks to Sleepless in Seattle and Cloud Atlas. Meanwhile, Paranormal Activity remains a horror classic even to this day, while The Town still holds up as an exceptionally well made and thrilling movie.
Over on Hulu, subscribers can dig into hugely underrated Ryan Reynolds thriller Buried or the always hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall, while horror fans are spoilt for choice between Freddy vs. Jason, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and many, many more.
Elsewhere, on HBO Max, we’ve got a ton – and we do mean a ton – of new superhero movies spanning both Marvel and DC properties, while Prime is offering a healthy selection of both old favorites and some great flicks you may’ve forgotten about.
But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime today? As always, let us know down below.
Source: ComicBook.com
