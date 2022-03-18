Reverse-Flash is trending on Twitter as fans debate which Marvel/DC villain would win in a hate-off. Some comic book arch-nemeses just do crime for the hell of it — e.g. the Joker — while others have a more sympathetic reason for breaking bad — like Thanos. On the other hand, some are motivated by pure, unbridled hatred for the hero. But which foe is fueled by hate more than any other? Social media has spoken and decreed that it’s Eobard Thawne.

Twitter user @shukran__ got the discussion rolling by asking people “who you got in a hate-off?” and inviting folks to choose between Tom Cavanagh’s Reverse-Flash, Topher Grace’s Venom, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and that guy from that meme who went to his enemy’s funeral.

who you got in a hate-off ? pic.twitter.com/YL1Dfm8gg8 — adam (@shukran___) March 17, 2022

It was no competition, though, as everyone singled out Thawne, thanks to his endless dedication to screwing up Barry Allen’s life in any way he can, no matter how evil or how petty.

Everytime I see him in a biggest hater thing I post this. pic.twitter.com/M6TZYbKkq4 — chris (@chrisllmao) March 17, 2022

Don’t forget that time he erased Barry’s childhood best friend from existence.

Bro removed Barry’s best friend from existence pic.twitter.com/Nb9Kk3wXqU — d.m.castro (@dm_castor) March 17, 2022

Or that time he went back in time just to push Barry down the stairs.

He’s literally hate incarnate.

U don’t understand, Reverse flash is literally hate incarnate and beyond, Mans only emotions is hatred for Barry and that’s it. Deadass hating is his passion, his way of life, and his literal lifeline — AC-130 (@iaintfeelliket1) March 17, 2022

When he says he was behind every bad day Barry’s ever had, he wasn’t lying…

reverse flash and its NOT close pic.twitter.com/0dtxSoa6jE — V (@bindlvo) March 17, 2022

The real reason Reverse-Flash is trending, though, is due to a reply that’s gone viral which reveals an unexpected, NSFW evil deed from the villain:

You don’t even need the list. This one thing he did is more than enough. pic.twitter.com/Q6DYgVoCB0 — Super BasedPota 4 (@BasedPota18) March 18, 2022

(No, that is not a real clip).

Moving on… Others think Eddie Brock deserves the crown thanks for straight-up praying to God to kill Peter Parker.

eddie broke prayed to god to unalive peter thooo💀 — 🕺🏻jackie SAW THE KENOBI TRAILER🕺🏻 (@sunlitoud) March 18, 2022

And let’s not overlook Lex Luthor.

Runner up….He hated superman SO much and had all that money pic.twitter.com/tbYzMIlj2F — Pocahontas♏ (@Lanee_11_15_96) March 18, 2022

As well as appearing in Injustice and The Flashpoint Paradox movie (the source of the footage from the above clip), Reverse-Flash is most known to audiences from The CW’s The Flash. Tom Cavanagh most recently appeared on the show in season eight’s opening arc. We wouldn’t be surprised if he returns to ruin Barry’s life for the millionth time later on this season.