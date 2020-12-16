Rian Johnson Thanks Star Wars Fans For Supporting The Last Jedi

Yoda legend Frank Oz recently waded onto social media to shut down a fan who hijacked a harmless interaction between director Rian Johnson and comedian Mike Birbiglia over streaming services sidelining the end credits of movies and TV shows by demanding the filmmaker apologize for Star Wars: The Last Jedi every single day for the rest of his life, which went to show that not everyone has come to terms with Episode VIII‘s deviations from the mythology just yet.

As divisive as The Last Jedi proved to be, though, one person complaining that they’re still not over it reflects very badly on the rest of the fanbase, especially when Frank Oz wound up getting involved. After all, once The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters and audiences decided that it was now their least favorite Star Wars movie, Johnson found himself trending on social media after being thanked for his contributions, while cancel culture rounded on J.J. Abrams just four years after he brought the series roaring back to life with The Force Awakens.

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of The Last Jedi‘s theatrical release, and folks have been flocking online to either pay tribute to or remind people how much they hate the penultimate chapter in the Skywalker Saga. Johnson himself, meanwhile, posted a thank you to all fans of that galaxy far, far away, which presumably even includes the ones that have spent the last three years hurling a torrent of abuse in his direction for ruining their childhoods.

I’ve said it before and I ain’t done saying it, Star Wars fans are the BEST. Thanks for sharing all the kind thoughts today, can’t believe it’s been 3 years. Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/OhA2Q5G3Q2 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 15, 2020

The Knives Out director is still attached to a full Star Wars trilogy of his own, but there’s been very little seen or heard about it since the movies were first announced. In any case, at this point, it doesn’t matter which side of The Last Jedi debate people fall on, as they’ll have an opinion on Rian Johnson sticking around the franchise one way or another.