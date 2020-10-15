New Riddick Sequel Reportedly Moving Forward Now

The fourth entry in the Vin Diesel-starring Riddick series has been firmly mired in development hell for a while, despite reports emerging in the last year that Riddick 4: Furya would shoot in 2020. Indeed, back in May, it appeared that a script was close to completion, although it’s likely that the general impact of COVID-19 derailed any initial plans of making the movie happen. Things may be looking up for Riddick fans, though, as there’s talk today that the sequel is moving forward.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, what we can assume is still going to be Riddick 4: Furya will soon enter production, but further details are a bit thin on the ground at the moment. Universal has been the main studio behind the franchise, though, so we’d expect them to be involved in some capacity, if only to keep one of their biggest Fast & Furious asset happy. Meanwhile, Richtman also adds that Karl Urban may be brought back to reprise his role from 2013’s Riddick.

“The Riddick sequel now moving forward, they want Karl Urban back as villain,” says the tipster

For those that haven’t had a chance to catch up with the sci-fi saga, it began with 2000’s relatively self-contained Pitch Black, before going for a more epic scale with 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick. We then had the aforementioned 2013 movie, and a lot of tie-in media, showing that there’s still much love out there for the film and the extended universe.

As the title suggests, Riddick 4: Furya will return to the lead character’s home planet, though plot details are still being kept under wraps at this time. For now, then, we’ll wait until some firmer confirmation comes for a project that’s been on the verge of being made for several years, but it’s good to know that momentum is starting to build with this one regardless.

Tell us, though, what do you think of the chances of seeing Riddick 4: Furya become a reality? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.