Right on cue, the latest in the never-ending line of Netflix murder mystery thrillers stages a cover-up on the Top 10 in 67 nations

Proving once again that any Netflix mystery thriller is guaranteed a huge debut from the second it hits the content library, the adaptation of a novel that was already made into a feature which was then remade has been welcomed into the fold, with Suspect X off to a strong start.

Per FlixPatrol, the Hindi-language movie based on Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X – turned into a Japanese movie in 2008 and a Chinese film in 2017 – which is also known by the title of Jaane Jaan in select international markets, has arrived as the second most-watched title on Netflix’s worldwide watch-list after cracking the Top 10 in 67 countries globally right off the bat.

Image via Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as Maya D’Souza, a single mother who enlists the help of her neighbor to assist in the covering up of her estranged husband’s murder, but it isn’t long before the authorities begin to close in on the surreptitious nature of her ex-spouse’s demise, with the walls fast beginning to close in.

Suspect X was always going to be a monster-sized hit for the streaming service considering the trailer has notched in excess of 50 million views in the two weeks since it first premiered, and while it may not have been enough to knock surprisingly acclaimed romantic comedy Love at First Sight from the very summit of the rankings, it can’t be discounted that it might just have the potential to snag the top spot by the end of the week.