SyFy Hosting A Nightmare On Elm Street Marathon For Christmas Day

Can’t sleep for excitement about what Santa has left under your tree? Well, turn that insomnia from a hindrance into a help because SyFy are determined to never let you sleep securely again.

That’s because from 10pm EST on Christmas Eve they’re screening the full A Nightmare on Elm Street series. You’ll get to see the horrifying dreams of the teenagers of Elm Street as they’re picked off one-by-one by the sadistic and imaginative supernatural killer Freddy Krueger.

Here’s the full schedule:

December 24th:

10pm – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

December 25th:

12am – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

2am – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

4am – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

6am – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

8am – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

I’m a sucker for the whole franchise, so if I were awake on Christmas morning I’d probably tune in for the whole gory lot. However, if you’re in the mood for highlights, the obvious choices are the 1984 original, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. Freddy’s Revenge is also worth checking out for the famously unsubtle gay imagery throughout the whole thing.

Sadly, though, this is just the core films, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to see Freddy vs. Jason or the remake (though honestly, you’re not missing much with that one).

So, where next for A Nightmare on Elm Street? Well, the latest is that the franchise is poised to ‘do a Halloween‘ and release a sequel that continues directly on from the original. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Bill Murray would be returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that a new Scream movie was in the works, both of which have since been confirmed – Englund is “expected” to once again put on the striped shirt, fedora and glove-knives and terrorize a new generation of viewers.

(Bladed) fingers crossed!