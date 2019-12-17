New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie May Ignore Previous Sequels

Fans are thrilled that the next chapter in the beloved Nightmare on Elm Street franchise will finally be headed our way soon, especially since horror legend Robert Englund is expected to return to the series. Those behind the scenes can only hope that this reboot/sequel enjoys some of the success that 2018’s Halloween did and while details on the plot and whatnot are still unclear, we’re now hearing that just like the aforementioned movie, there’s a chance that the filmmakers decide to ignore all of the original Nightmare‘s many sequels.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that a Swamp Thing pic is in early development, both of which have since been confirmed – the upcoming movie could retcon everything that happened after the 1984 Nightmare on Elm Street. The feature would then serve as a direct continuation of what unfolded in the first movie, which is exactly what Halloween did and it worked wonders at the box office.

This apparently isn’t the only page that the Freddy Krueger franchise is taking from the Michael Myers’ movies, either, as we’ve also been told that, on top of Englund’s killer, other significant characters from the original film could be brought back as well. The upcoming Halloween sequels have already announced their intention to do the same thing and it seems that Nightmare will now follow suit.

Freddy Krueger Pays The Goldbergs A Visit In New Halloween Episode Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Details beyond that are still scarce at this early, early stage, but we can only hope that those in charge get the reboot right. It’s likely that this will be Englund’s last go-round as the dream killer, after all, so it really needs to be a fitting send-off for the iconic 72-year-old.

Tell us, though, do you think it’s a good idea for the next Nightmare on Elm Street to retcon all of the franchise’s previous follow-ups? It would certainly cut out a lot of the plot holes of the sequels, but would also completely erase a lot of fan favorite moments from the canon.