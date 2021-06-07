Rob Zombie Confirms His Next Movie Is The Munsters Reboot

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rob Zombie was helming a reboot of classic 60s sitcom The Munsters for Universal, bringing his usual R-rated, no-holds-barred style to the beloved monster clan. It’s taken until now for the 3 From Hell director to finally confirm that the news was accurate, though. This Monday, Zombie took to Instagram to make it official, revealing the film’s throwback logo in the process.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!” Zombie wrote in the caption to the image. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

Zombie makes clear in his announcement that he’s been attempting to helm a Munsters reboot for two decades now – and fans will know that he’s a passionate fan of the original show, having referenced it in his musical career and contributed to the extras on a recent Blu-Ray release of 1966 film Munster, Go Home!. In a sense, then, there’s no one better suited to bring the freakish family into the 2020s. Although, on the other hand, Zombie’s work is about as far from the tone of the old series as you can get.

Zombie’s wife and frequent leading lady Sheri Moon Zombie is set to star as vampiric matriarch Lily Munster, with Jeff Daniel Phillips as her Frankenstein’s Monster husband Herman. Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark are likewise in the cast. We Got This Covered has previously been able to reveal that Roebuck is playing Lily’s Dracula-esque father, Grandpa Munster. It’s currently unclear if werewolf son Eddie and cousin Marilyn will factor into the film, too.

The Munsters is believed to have started shooting in Budapest last month, so once filming has wrapped up, maybe Zombie will have some more to show or tell us about the reboot – which could end up streaming on Peacock.