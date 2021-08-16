Rob Zombie continues to tease what’s to come in his movie reboot of The Munsters. The director has been including his fans every step of the way as the production gears up to start in Bulgaria, sharing concept art, set blueprints, costume pics and much more on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the 3 From Hell filmmaker revealed a fresh look at some of the monstrous make-up effects we can expect to see in the family’s grand return to our screens.

Zombie’s already given us a glimpse at Herman Munster’s Frankenstein-like head mold and Grandpa Munster’s vampiric wig. Now, he’s hinted at a range of other supernatural creatures appearing in the movie. The four images he shared include some kind of bony-faced demon, an inhuman male with oversized features, a dental appliance of some ugly-looking teeth and a face cast of an unknown actor.

“Lots of Munsters action in the Ex Mortis special effects studio today,” Zombie wrote in his caption. “These guys are working overtime.” Check them out below:

Rob Zombie Teases The Munsters' Monstrous Make-Up In New BTS Look At Movie Reboot 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Zombie has a long-standing partnership with special effects studio Ex Mortis, having already worked with them on the likes of House of 1000 Corpses and The Lords of Salem. Likewise, the director has hired many of his usual pool of actors to star in the film. Sheri Moon Zombie is playing Lily, with Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Dan Roebuck, Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson are all in the cast.

What’s currently unclear, however, is if Zombie is going to change his signature style for The Munsters. It’s yet to be confirmed if it’s getting an R-rating, for instance, though this is generally expected given his previous movies. That said, all the signs have indicated that Zombie is looking to be as faithful and accurate to the original 1960s family-oriented sitcom as possible. So it’s hard to say for sure.

What we do know is that The Munsters is headed for a simultaneous release in theaters and on Peacock when it eventually gets here.