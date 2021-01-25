Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Eyed For Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie

With the long-held perception of video game adaptations being almost universally terrible finally beginning to fade away thanks to a slew of recent examples managing to buck the trend, Hollywood is seemingly eager to go all-in on the lucrative market. This year alone will mark the release of new live-action Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil films (both of which are reboots), with Uncharted – starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg – and Metal Gear Solid on course to arrive further afield.

An eclectic mix, then, though one prolific Japanese institution whose vast array of popular IPs has yet to leave a lasting mark on the box office is Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros., to name just a few, would undoubtedly prove to be successful on the big screen, and Ninty has reportedly been exploring the possibility of cinematic domination for quite some time.

According to notable insider Daniel Richtman, an animated film based on the company’s overalled mascot Mario is now seeking crowd-drawing names to fill key roles, with Robert Downey Jr. being eyed for a part in the project. Whether the actor has been contacted or, indeed, if he’s even shown interest, isn’t clear, though it’s a pairing we’d certainly be interested in seeing become a reality.

Were Downey Jr. to ultimately score the gig, he could end up being reunited with fellow MCU alumni Brie Larson in the Nintendo universe. The latter, a self-professed gamer, has repeatedly been rumored to play the likes of both Princess Peach and/or Zelda in whatever the Big N has cooking behind the scenes. It’s worth noting, however, that Larson’s role(s) would likely be in live-action, and not animated.

While we wait to learn more about what the gaming giant has planned, let us know who would make your own personal cast list for a Super Mario Bros. movie in the usual place below!