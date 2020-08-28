Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Wants Tony And Cap To Meet Again In The MCU

Based on both the events of Avengers: Endgame and rumors surrounding their upcoming slate of projects, you’d think that Marvel Studios were making a concerted push to leave their Phase One heroes behind in order to focus on a mixture of new characters and familiar faces inheriting some well-known mantles.

Since the very earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers were regarded as the heart and soul of the entire franchise, and their stories were closely linked right up until Endgame‘s final moments. With the former having made the ultimate sacrifice play and the latter finally getting to live a life free from conflict, it appeared as though it was the last we’d seen of either.

However, rumors have never ceased that Robert Downey Jr. could be poised to return to the MCU in the future, while Chris Evans hasn’t completely ruled it out, either, and we’re now hearing that the two friends-turned-enemies-turned-friends again could potentially end up sharing the screen once more.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before they were officially announced – one idea being discussed is for Steve to reappear in the MCU’s present-day timeline to assist the Avengers in battling their next major threat, who’s rumored to be Kang the Conqueror.

At the same time, Tony will be brought back first as the voice of the AI in Spider-Man’s costume, which will eventually lead to Stark’s AI creating a new body for itself, which would be identical in appearance to the old one, meaning that Marvel could bring back RDJ in the role. And once the two major players have made their returns, Downey Jr. wants a reunion with Evans to have Cap and Iron Man cross paths one more time.

While this is all in the very early stages and there’s no doubt countless ideas being tossed around behind the scenes, if it ends up happening, then it needs to be approached and handled with the utmost care. After all, Marvel wouldn’t want to dilute the impact of either character’s fate when they initially bowed out as modern-day cinematic icons.