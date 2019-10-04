Robert Pattinson Says It’s Kind Of Insane Being Batman

Robert Pattinson became the latest actor to don the cape and cowl this past summer, and it seems it still hasn’t really sunk in that he is Batman. The British actor spoke to Esquire as part of their cover story profile of the star – and admitted that it’s ” kind of insane” to him that he’s the current incumbent of Wayne Manor.

Pattinson went on to say that he never thought he would be the one to land the lead role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, joking that he doesn’t know how he managed to wing it.

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

It’s known that the hunt for the next Batman – the Battle for the Cowl, if you will – was narrowed down to Pattinson and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult. The former Twilight actor was the one to impress Reeves and the studio more, though, and was appointed as the successor to Ben Affleck this June. There was initially a bit of a blowback to his casting, but this soon dissipated as people got on board with the idea. In fact, Pattinson’s said he expected much more of a backlash.

The actor is expected to appear in a trilogy of Batman movies, likely all helmed by Reeves. As revealed this week, Warner Bros. has plans to expand this version of the franchise into spinoffs featuring other popular Gotham City residents like Batgirl or Nightwing, too. We Got This Covered has also heard that there may be plans to have him team up with whoever’s replacing Henry Cavill as Superman and be part of a rebooted Justice League line-up.

In any case, the Battinson era is dawning, but we won’t actually get our first feature-length look at him in action until The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.