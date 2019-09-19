Robert Pattinson’s Batman Expected To Star In WB’s Justice League Reboot

Warner Bros. has big plans for Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight. The star will join the DC universe with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but it looks like he’ll be making many further appearances as Bruce Wayne after that. And, like Ben Affleck before him, there could be the opportunity for him to rub shoulders with other superheroes as well.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” that Nightwing will debut in Titans season 2 and that Viola Davis would return for The Suicide Squad, all of which were later confirmed – that Pattinson’s Batman is expected to star in the studio’s Justice League reboot. We’ve previously brought you the news that WB is considering relaunching the team of super-friends following the failure of the 2017 crossover movie and we’ve now been told by sources that, if the project goes ahead, it seems likely that Pattinson will feature in it.

Interestingly, we’ve also heard that the actor has already signed up for three movies, presumably The Batman and two more to form a trilogy. However, the option seems there for him to do further films later down the line, such as a JL reboot. Recently, we shared that J.J. Abrams is currently the top pick to helm the new movie, though it’s unknown if the Star Wars filmmaker is interested. The Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn is being considered, too, but again, it’s unclear who the job will ultimately go to.

As for The Batman, that’s due to start shooting next spring. Reeves looks to be focusing more on the detective element of Batman’s crime-fighting technique and Kevin Smith has already confirmed our scoop from a few months ago which said it’ll be inspired by The Long Halloween. That certainly seems likely based on the many villains that are said to feature, including Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler and others. Not to mention that Pattinson himself has also promised that the movie will be like something from the comics.

Tell us, though are you excited for the day when Robert Pattinson’s Batman crosses over with other DC heroes, maybe in a Justice League reboot? Let us know in the usual place down below.