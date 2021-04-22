Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Feud May Prevent New Twilight Movie From Happening

It’s been rumored lately that attempts are being made to revive the Twilight franchise – not reboot it, but get Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. There’s apparently a hitch to these plans, though, and it’s not just that both actors have moved far away from the YA saga that made their names. Apparently, the pair are no longer on good terms.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared that this proposed Twilight relaunch could fall flat on its face because the two stars aren’t speaking anymore. “One problem with making another film [is] Stewart and Pattinson are not talking,” he says.

Of course, the former couple were the subject of much gossip and press attention when they were together, but their relationship ended back in 2013, a year after final chapter Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was released. Even now, though, Richtman claims that there’s still some bad blood between them.

This is slightly at odds with the praise Stewart has thrown her ex’s way, however, having gushed about his casting as DC’s latest Batman a while back. But obviously that’s very different than working together. As per Richtman’s previous intel, another problem in getting this new Twilight project off the ground is the fact that Pattinson’s pretty reluctant to sign up and allegedly will only do it if he’s given a hefty financial incentive.

The easiest way to reboot the supernatural saga would be to just remake it, maybe using Stephanie Meyer’s recent novel Midnight Sun – a retelling of the first book from Edward’s POV – as a basis and recast the lead roles. However, it appears that the producers believe Pattinson and Stewart were a major reason for the original Twilight phenomenon. Though if this info is accurate, it looks to be proving difficult to bring them back into the fold.