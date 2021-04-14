Robert Pattinson Reportedly Not Happy With Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a curious thing, as it seemed like the Ben Affleck Batman era was over, what with the incoming debut of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. In actual fact, the DCEU will be juggling both Dark Knights for a while, as Affleck is set to return in The Flash as well. Of course, Michael Keaton is also linked to that movie, though some doubt has been thrown on his involvement of late.

That’s maybe as many as three Caped Crusaders operating at once, then, and this is apparently something that the newest man to don the cowl isn’t happy about. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said that the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max and that Affleck would be back for The Flash – Pattinson was reportedly unhappy with Snyder’s Justice League. In fact, we’ve been told he was “mad” about it, just as he is about Keaton potentially returning, as he doesn’t like the confusion caused by having so many Batmen running around at the same time.

If accurate, this intel appears to paint the British star as being a bit of a diva, something that backs up other reports of the actor clashing with director Matt Reeves on set. On the other hand, let’s look at it from Pattinson’s point of view for a moment. Every other Batman before him – from Adam West to Christian Bale – has had the luxury of being the one and only Dark Knight and having their own distinct tenures. Isn’t it fair enough that R-Patz wants the same thing, then?

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, Pattinson has often talked about his own unique interpretation of the role, including that he doesn’t even view Bruce Wayne as a superhero, so he might be concerned that audiences won’t warm up to his portrayal if he’s surrounded by more familiar takes on the character. And maybe we’re seeing that already following the Snyder Cut’s arrival, as now all DC fans can talk about is restoring the SnyderVerse, with the hype for The Batman swept aside.

In any case, Robert Pattinson will make his debut as the protector of Gotham when Matt Reeves’ film hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.