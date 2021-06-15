Robert Pattinson Reportedly Hates Zack Snyder’s DC Movies

Zack Snyder has always been viewed as one of the more divisive and polarizing filmmakers of the modern era, with critics left cold and unenthused by the majority of his output, while fans will back him to the hilt and defend his honor at all costs. His movies are often visually jaw-dropping yet also narratively lacking, so it’s no surprise that he tends to split opinion straight down the middle.

Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice regularly trend as Snyder’s supporters continue to lavish praise on the DCEU’s formative blockbusters, while HBO Max’s Justice League drew some of the strongest reviews of his entire directorial career, which was fitting when the tortured history of the project from start to finish had heaped it with massive expectations.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, every single one of Snyder’s nine features to date boast a higher audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than the rating bestowed upon it by critics, but according to a recent “leak,” Robert Pattinson isn’t a fan. The tale comes from Reddit, which may or may not be worth taking into account even if the source has a decent enough track record, and doesn’t offer much more information other than saying that the star of Matt Reeves’ The Batman wants nothing to do with the SnyderVerse because he doesn’t care for the films in the slightest.

Of course, the report remains unconfirmed and uncorroborated, but you can guarantee that Robert Pattinson rewatched the entire live-action Batman back catalogue either before or after he was cast as the Dark Knight given his comments regarding the previous actors to have worn the cape and cowl, so he’s surely aware of the SnyderVerse trilogy. And besides, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion at the end of the day.