Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants Multiple Love Interests For Batman In The DCEU

The Batman will introduce many of Gotham City’s most notorious citizens, including Selina Kyle, as played by Zoe Kravitz. Catwoman is obviously Bruce Wayne’s ultimate interest, but the billionaire playboy isn’t exactly known for being a one-woman man. Sure enough, it looks like Matt Reeves’ upcoming trilogy could see the Caped Crusader be paired up with various leading ladies.

We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who previously told us that a Black Superman was coming to the DCEU – that Robert Pattinson wants his Bruce to have multiple love interests over the course of his tenure in the role. Though we’ve just been told that this is the actor’s wish for the character, it seems fair enough to imagine that Reeves is thinking along those lines, too. Excepting Batman Begins and The Dark Knight both featuring Rachel Dawes (as played by Katie Holmes and then Maggie Gyllenhaal), every Batman solo film to date has given Bruce a new girlfriend.

The Burton/Schumacher series featured Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) and Julia Madison (Elle McPherson). The Dark Knight Rises then introduced both Anne Hathaway’s Selina and Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard). Reeves’ trilogy could always feature new versions of Vicki or Talia, create original love interests like Rachel or dig deeper into the comics and adapt characters like Silver St. Cloud or Vesper Fairchild.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s especially likely that Bruce will move on from Selina seeing as Kravitz could be getting her own spinoff franchise, with our intel pointing to a (new) Catwoman movie being in the works. In contrast to the Dark Knight trilogy ending Batman’s story by pairing him up with Selina, then, it seems the Reeves-verse versions of the couple may start out together before going their separate ways.

The Batman is all set to finally hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.