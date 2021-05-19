Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants To Play Batman For A Long Time

When The Batman finally arrives in March of next year, unless it gets pushed back one final time to the summer as has been rumored, it’ll be the first solo outing for the character since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, with Ben Affleck filling the gap in between by starring as the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader.

The first teaser trailer promised a solid sense of atmosphere, but any Batman pic lives or dies by its central performance. Let’s not forget that there was backlash and controversy when Michael Keaton and Affleck were respectively announced to have been cast before they put those doubts to rest, although the concerns surrounding unproven movie star George Clooney in the mid-1990s turned out to be well-founded.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Robert Pattinson, who also suffered from some online vitriol due entirely to his association with The Twilight Saga, wants to play the iconic superhero for many years to come. Obviously, by the time The Batman is released, almost three years will have passed since the actor was first cast in the role, which is longer than both Clooney and Val Kilmer spent under contract as Warner Bros.’ official Dark Knight, so he’s already off to a good start in terms of longevity.

There’s been no shortage of rumors, speculation and hearsay swirling around the leading man during The Batman‘s torturous production, of both the positive and negative variety, but if the finished product can live up to the footage we’ve seen so far and put another brand new spin on a pop culture legend that’s been updated and reinvented in perpetuity for decades, then there’s no reason why Pattinson won’t be living Bruce Wayne’s double life for the foreseeable future.