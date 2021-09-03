Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants His Salary Doubled For The Batman Sequel

Us regular folks can never really comprehend the tales of pay disputes that go on behind closed doors in Hollywood, when actors are regularly said to be furious about a wage packet that only runs to several million dollars. The pandemic has only exacerbated these dramas, and it led to such wild developments as Scarlett Johansson suing Disney and Denzel Washington getting paid more for The Little Things than the movie actually earned at the box office.

Robert Pattinson was revealed to be pocketing the not inconsiderable sum of $3 million for The Batman, which isn’t something anyone would turn their noses up at. However, some fans still voiced their surprise that playing one of the most famous characters in all of pop culture wouldn’t offer better financial rewards.

Of course, he’ll be walking home with a lot more than that should The Batman fare well enough at the box office to guarantee the performance-related bonuses that come with every franchise-related contract, but we’re nonetheless hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look for Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed – that Pattinson wants to double his upfront salary for the sequels.

If anything, that sounds fairly generous on his part when you consider that Robert Downey Jr.’s base earnings jumped from $500,000 to $10 million between Iron Man and Iron Man 2. A flurry of rumors have claimed that Pattinson will be more heavily involved behind the scenes on The Batman sequels, so there’s really no other outcome than the latest big screen iteration of the Dark Knight seeing his remuneration continue to rise substantially the longer he plays the role.