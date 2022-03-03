The Batman star Robert Pattinson celebrated the premiere of his hit new DC movie this Tuesday by hosting a flashy “after-after party”, attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, at Pete Davidson’s hot new venue, the Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center, New York. But the most surprising thing about the shindig was the choice of music.

As reported by Page Six, those in attendance revealed that, despite Davidson’s public feud with the hip hop star, Kanye West’s songs were playing the whole night through. “I heard a lot of Kanye,” one so-called “spy” told the publication. “Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye.” West’s hits “Gold Digger” and “Fade” were among the tunes heard by the crowd.

Maybe the reason for West’s music being the soundtrack of the evening is because Davidson himself was absent from the event. “It was believed that Pete hosted the party, but I didn’t see him,” the same source noted. Other informants informed Page Six that, though he and Pattinson set up the party, Davidson wasn’t ultimately able to be there as he was “stuck on set filming.” This would presumably be for his upcoming horror-thriller, The Home.

Nonetheless, Davidson was pleased that his buddy Pattinson chose his venue for the after-after party. “Pete was honored to have the first party at Pebble Bar for The Batman premiere,” it’s said. The SNL performer is believed to be an investor in the bar, alongside the likes of Justin Theroux, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ronson.

While Davidson couldn’t make it, among those in attendance were Pattinson’s The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz, who came with her boyfriend Channing Tatum and her former step-dad Jason Momoa. Busta Rhymes, Dave Chappelle, and Evan Mock were also spotted.

Robert Pattinson had good reason to celebrate after the premiere, as The Batman is receiving rave reviews and is on course to make some big money once it opens in theaters internationally (albeit not in Russia) this weekend.