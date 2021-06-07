Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Reportedly Be Very Brutal And Violent

Fans can’t wait to see Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of the Dark Knight when The Batman finally gets here next March. So far, all we have to judge him on is the trailer that was released last summer. That definitely raised the hype, though, as it teased how tough Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will be. If you’ll recall, one scene in the teaser showed him savagely beating up a street-level criminal, and when asked who he was, Batman grimly replied: “I’m vengeance.”

We all thought Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was dark enough, but the signs are pointing to Battinson potentially being darker. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting this week that he’ll be very brutal and violent. However, it’s stressed that he won’t kill anyone, which we’ve heard already.

It’s possible that Pattinson himself has been trying to tell us this all along, too. The star received some flak online last year when he maintained that Batman wasn’t a hero. But maybe he was referencing how the film will bring the character to some dark places and depict him as being unflinching in his takedown of criminals, even if they’re just a minor threat like the guy we see in the trailer. If that’s the case, that’s something he definitely has in common with Batfleck.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Where the two interpretations may differ, though, is in their position on taking lives. Batfleck had no problem using lethal force on his enemies, but as mentioned above, a recent rumor claimed that Pattinson will firmly stick to Bruce’s traditional no killing rule. That sounds like a pretty heroic stance to take, but if he’s also brutally beating criminals to a pulp, that presents a complicated moral code that should be fascinating to see explored in the movie.

After many delays, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is on course to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022.