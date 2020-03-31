Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Isn’t Sharing His Workout Routine Anymore

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues devastating the world, one actor is trying an empathetic approach to his social media updates.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram recently to share a message from his self-quarantine, but he’s purposefully avoiding posting anything about his workout routines out of compassion for those who are stuck indoors without such privileges during the outbreak.

He clarifies his feelings on the matter as well by saying:

‘Hey guys, look at me, look at the great work outs I’m having. Look at this place, the iron paradise, wow I feel great. 280 lbs and I feel good, huh. How about you guys, I mean be creative in your house!’ No, no. I definitely don’t want to do that. Again maybe I’m oversensitive and that’s OK. I am who I am. I am empathetic and I know that millions and millions and millions of you around the world it’s killing you not to be able to go to a gym… you can only do so much shit in your house and be creative before it drives you batshit crazy.