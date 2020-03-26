Watch: Ryan Reynolds Shares New Coronavirus Video Poking Fun At Celebrities

Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to compel others to stay home and work together in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but it wouldn’t be Reynolds without some sarcasm layered in, too.

The popular Canadian actor joins a growing list of celebrities to post about the coronavirus spreading and ways for citizens to combat it through self-isolation and cleanliness, a fact that he pokes fun at during his speech. After stating that everyone needs to work in unison to flatten the curve, Reynolds goes on to offer a quip about how it’s celebrities that play the most important role in times of crisis, saying:

I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they’re great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We’re gonna get through this thing together.

Reynolds went on to nominate some other famous Canadians for video uploads, such as fellow comedian Seth Rogen, former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, and RCMP constable Terry Reynolds. Rogen, in particular, wasted little time complying with a video posted to the comments of Reynolds’ own upload.

Of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger has also been a prominent online figure who’s posted from his home twice now, once at his kitchen table where he asked people to practice social distancing and once from his hot tub as he pleaded for spring breakers not to congregate this year. Meanwhile, William Shatner has been posting funny parodies of Star Trek captain logs on Twitter during his own self-isolation.

Though it’s wonderful that we have celebrities like Ryan Reynolds sharing some much-needed humor right now, COVID-19 remains a rapidly-spreading global threat that has infected almost 500,000 people and killed over 22,000. Extreme social and travel bans have kept millions of people inside worldwide as governments fight diligently to get the virus under control.

Stay inside, wash your hands, and stay tuned here for more information on COVID-19 as it continues unfolding over the coming months